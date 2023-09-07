47th Annual Ohio River Sternwheeler Festival Begins September 8th

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 47th Annual Ohio River Sternwheel Festival kicks off in Marietta on September 8th.

The sternwheelers have already begun to line up at the Marietta Levee for the festival, which celebrates the riverboat history of the Ohio River and the surrounding area.

Onlookers are enjoying the view as people from both sides of the river anticipate the weekend festivities which will include live music, the Queen Genevieve Pageant, and a fireworks show.

Food vendors will also be at the event for concessions.

The opening ceremonies begin at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the Entertainment Barge

Admissions are completely free.

For a more detailed schedule of the festival visit the festival’s website at https://sternwheel.org/about/festival-schedule/.

