Arts and entertainment events happening September 7th-10th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening September 7th-10th across the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, September 7th

  • Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
  • Used Book Sale 9:00am - 1:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Henderson Hall Experience 11:30am - 3:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Library Lego Club- ages 5-13 3:30pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Tanya Tucker 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Friday, September 8th

  • Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
  • Monthly Downtown Cleanup 9:00am - 11:00am @ 610 Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg
  • Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Sternwheel Luncheon 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Sternwheel Festival 5:00pm - 11:00pm @ Ohio River Levee
  • Private U- Pick Date Night Event 6:00pm - 7:30pm @ Wildroot Flower Co. Forshey Rd Marietta
  • Sternwheel Festival Kickoff 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Fluid Drive- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Saturday, September 9th

  • Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
  • One hour Sightseeing Cruises- 1pm, 12:15pm, 1:30pm, 2:45pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Lafayette Hotel Sternwheel Buffet 8:00am - 9:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • It’s Library Card Sign Up Month! 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • MUM Festival 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Butcher Family Farm
  • Sternwheel Festival 11:00am - 11:00pm @ Ohio River Levee
  • 8th Annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ City Park Splash Pad Parkersburg
  • United Way Alliance of the MOV Presents Sweet Street Birthday Celebration 1:00pm - 5:00pm
  • Sternwheel Festival Dinner Cruise 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Fifth Street Jazz- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Sternwheel Festival Fireworks Dinner Cruise 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Sunday, September 10th

  • Sternwheel Festival 8:00am - 4:00pm @ Ohio River Levee
  • West Virginia Symphony Orchestra 2:30pm - 4:30pm @ Blennerhassett Elementary School
  • Michael Carbonaro- Illusionist 7:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Triplett (left) and Brittany Messer (right).
Two arrested after attempted burglary in Meigs County
James Stewart
One arrested for warrant, narcotics items in Pomeroy
Parkersburg police marked 150 years as a police department with a car unveiling.
Parkersburg police unveil car designed in celebration of 150 years as a department
Obituary: Davis, Joshua Lee
Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash in Gallia County

Latest News

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening September 7th-10th across the...
Artbridge - September 7th, 2023
Over-the-counter Narcan is being made available.
Narcan is being distributed nationwide for over-the-counter use
A local author wrote a feel-good sports memoir.
Local author hopes his book inspires young people with medical conditions
Free activities will be taking place on and off of the water.
Marietta businesses prepare for largest event of the year