Arts and entertainment events happening September 7th-10th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, September 7th
- Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
- Used Book Sale 9:00am - 1:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Henderson Hall Experience 11:30am - 3:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Library Lego Club- ages 5-13 3:30pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Tanya Tucker 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
Friday, September 8th
- Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
- Monthly Downtown Cleanup 9:00am - 11:00am @ 610 Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg
- Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Sternwheel Luncheon 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Sternwheel Festival 5:00pm - 11:00pm @ Ohio River Levee
- Private U- Pick Date Night Event 6:00pm - 7:30pm @ Wildroot Flower Co. Forshey Rd Marietta
- Sternwheel Festival Kickoff 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Fluid Drive- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
Saturday, September 9th
- Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
- One hour Sightseeing Cruises- 1pm, 12:15pm, 1:30pm, 2:45pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Lafayette Hotel Sternwheel Buffet 8:00am - 9:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- It’s Library Card Sign Up Month! 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- MUM Festival 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Butcher Family Farm
- Sternwheel Festival 11:00am - 11:00pm @ Ohio River Levee
- 8th Annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ City Park Splash Pad Parkersburg
- United Way Alliance of the MOV Presents Sweet Street Birthday Celebration 1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Sternwheel Festival Dinner Cruise 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Fifth Street Jazz- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Sternwheel Festival Fireworks Dinner Cruise 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
Sunday, September 10th
- Sternwheel Festival 8:00am - 4:00pm @ Ohio River Levee
- West Virginia Symphony Orchestra 2:30pm - 4:30pm @ Blennerhassett Elementary School
- Michael Carbonaro- Illusionist 7:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
