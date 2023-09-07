Arts and entertainment events happening September 7th-10th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, September 7th

Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco

Used Book Sale 9:00am - 1:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Henderson Hall Experience 11:30am - 3:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Library Lego Club- ages 5-13 3:30pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Tanya Tucker 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Friday, September 8th

Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco

Monthly Downtown Cleanup 9:00am - 11:00am @ 610 Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg

Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library

Sternwheel Luncheon 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Sternwheel Festival 5:00pm - 11:00pm @ Ohio River Levee

Private U- Pick Date Night Event 6:00pm - 7:30pm @ Wildroot Flower Co. Forshey Rd Marietta

Sternwheel Festival Kickoff 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Fluid Drive- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Saturday, September 9th

Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco

One hour Sightseeing Cruises- 1pm, 12:15pm, 1:30pm, 2:45pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Lafayette Hotel Sternwheel Buffet 8:00am - 9:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

It’s Library Card Sign Up Month! 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

MUM Festival 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Butcher Family Farm

Sternwheel Festival 11:00am - 11:00pm @ Ohio River Levee

8th Annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ City Park Splash Pad Parkersburg

United Way Alliance of the MOV Presents Sweet Street Birthday Celebration 1:00pm - 5:00pm

Sternwheel Festival Dinner Cruise 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Fifth Street Jazz- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Sternwheel Festival Fireworks Dinner Cruise 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Sunday, September 10th

Sternwheel Festival 8:00am - 4:00pm @ Ohio River Levee

West Virginia Symphony Orchestra 2:30pm - 4:30pm @ Blennerhassett Elementary School

Michael Carbonaro- Illusionist 7:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

