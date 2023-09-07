Belpre Football Game to be played at PHS

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The work to Belpre High School’s football field and track causes another game to be moved.

The football game Friday, Sept. 7, against Waterford will be played at Parkersburg High School.

This is the third time the Golden Eagles have played at the Big Red’s field this season.

The heat is a reason for the delay with playing at Belpre according to Belpre High School’s Athletic Director Jason Varner.

“What’s been the hold up, more than anything, has just kind of been the sod that we have been laying around the track. We’ve been having trouble getting it to take root with all of the heat we’ve had and stuff like that. We just thought that since it’s still a little loose, and even though it’s off the field, it’s better (to be) safe than sorry. We don’t want to get any kids hurt or anything like that,” said Varner.

They expect the field to be ready for their Homecoming game against Caldwell next week.

