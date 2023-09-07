Family looks for locations ahead of teddy bear drive

A family is looking for drop off locations ahead of teddy bear collection
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A St. Marys family is preparing to collect teddy bears during the month of October to remember a lost loved one.

The Shreve family lost their son Grayson in the beginning of January when he was just a few months old.

To remember him Ashley DeSenze, Grayson’s Aunt, looked for ways the family could remember him.

DeSenze’s brother and Grayson’s Dad, Evan Shreve, shared what they went with.

“She found out that Marietta Memorial has a teddy bear fund. So, her and my wife, Morgan, kind of orchestrated this whole thing for us to just kind of have some remembrance of him and be able to kind of spread the joy of him to other people,” said Evan Shreve.

They held their first collection around February and at the time collected over 800 stuffed animals that they donated.

Grayson’s mom Morgan Shreve shares how the collection process has gone recently.

“Just in the last couple of months we have 180 right now from all 50 states and some countries,” said Morgan Shreve.

This has brought the total they have been able to donate to about 1,000 according to her.

They have a plan to hold another drive soon and are looking for places willing to be a drop off location for the drive.

“We’re going to try over the next couple of weeks (to get locations). We would like to start October first. We are going to do it the whole month of October and then donate in November for his birthday,” said Morgan Shreve.

If you have a location that can be used as a drop off location, Morgan Shreve says you can send them a message on the Teddy Bears for Grayson Facebook page.

Once they have a list of locations put together they will post on Facebook.

