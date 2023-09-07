Local author hopes his book inspires young people with medical conditions

A local author wrote a feel-good sports memoir.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local man wrote a sports book in hopes that his journey inspires young people.

One-Game Wonder is a feel-good memoir about how Ron Johnston persevered as a high-school athlete with a lung disease.

Johnston said he made the varsity basketball team his junior year but wasn’t a starter. However, during one memorable game, he was a lead scorer - hence the title One-Game Wonder. It’s the focus of the first half of the book.

“I wanted to write a story to encourage - to inspire youngsters with medical issues, especially if they enjoy sports, to persevere,” Johnston said.

He dives further into his high school athletics experience, also telling the stories of his classmates who went on to live successful lives.

While this may be Johnston’s first book, he’s not new to writing. Before retiring, he did sports reporting and editing for the Marietta Times and Parkersburg News and Sentinel for 30 years.

If you want to order One-Game Wonder online, you can find it on multiple platforms such as Amazon and Johnston’s website www.one-gamewonderbyronjohnston.com.

