Memorial procession honors former Marietta police K9

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A memorial procession was held to honor K9 Edo of the Marietta Police department, who passed away in late-August.

Ohio and West Virginia law enforcement agencies traveled through Marietta before stopping in front of the city building on Putnam Street.

Marietta Police officers lined the sidewalk to bid farewell to K9 Edo, who served the department from 2014 to 2020.

Edo’s handler, patrolman Glen McClelland said he is grateful for the time they shared.

“He was a hard worker; he loved his job. He was one hundred percent every time we went out to do something. I thought retirement for him was going to be rough, but he loved it. He stayed home, played with his toys and slept. That’s mostly what he did he loved sleeping.”

Edo was a dual-purpose K9, trained in suspect apprehension as well as article and drug searches.

Marietta Police Chief Katherine Warden said K9 Edo was an excellent addition to their team.

“These K9′s serve a very vital role in our department and in serving the public. We always hate losing one of our own and we came here today to show our respect for Edo and the work that he did and also as a sign of respect to his handler and how much we appreciate them.”

Warden said the department purchased another dual-purpose German Shepherd with assistance from the Young Sisters Fund.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.