Memorial walk remembers loved ones lost to addiction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Peer solutions is preparing for the 8th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk at city park.

The event is used to remember loved ones who lost the battle to drug or alcohol addiction.

The free event offers food, entertainment and resource tables for all who attend.

Attendees will gather in the horseshoe pit at city park on September 9th before walking one lap around the park.

Originally known as the walk against heroin, event organizer Rich Walters said the name was changed to avoid excluding anyone affected by addiction.

“We wanted it to be a place for anyone who has lost someone to drug addiction and/or alcoholism to be able to come and walk on their behalf. And to come and meet people in the community who have resources who could potentially help them or help someone that they love or whatever the case may be. And since that time, it’s been a very big event every single year.”

The memorial walk will be held rain or shine from noon to 4 p.m. on Sep. 9.

