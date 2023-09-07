Narcan is being distributed nationwide for over-the-counter use

Over-the-counter Narcan is being made available.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Narcan is being distributed to stores as something you can buy without a prescription following FDA approval.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark Warden calls this action needed. He says FDA’s approval illustrates how big of an issue opioids are.

According to Sheriff Mincks, all Washington County Sheriff’s Department officers carry Narcan.

Warden said, “We carry Narcan for the purpose of individuals who overdose on any type of opioid.”

Warden said he’s seen it bring back people who look like they’re going to die.

He’s also spoken to multiple families with loved ones struggling with addiction.

“It’s a godsend to them that they have something that can actually save their loved one’s life,” Warden said.

While Narcan continues to be a life-saving way to reverse opioid overdoses, drugs have gotten more potent. This means sometimes more Narcan needs to be used.

“What we started seeing early on was that one or two doses was sufficient then, all of a sudden, with the fentanyl coming in, and then sprinkling here and there the carfentanil, the doses had to go up due to the potency of the fentanyl,” Warden explained.

He warns that xylazine - also known as tranq - is in our area. It’s something Narcan can’t help with and sometimes opioids are laced with it.

“You could be administering the Narcan but you could still be overdosing on the tranq - which the xylazine is a tranquilizer - it’s not an opioid,” Warden said.

He advises to always call 9-1-1 when administering Narcan in case it doesn’t work, you don’t have enough, or there ends up being medical complications as a result of the overdose.

