Obituary: Galland, Herbert VanBuren Sr

Herbert VanBuren Galland Sr, of Belleville WV, passed away at the age of 86 on September 5, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Walker, WV May 6, 1937 a son of the late Elmer and Lovina Byrl “Cline” Galland.

Herbert worked at Parkersburg Rig and Reel. Viscose, and retired in 1992 from the US Army Civil Service as a mechanic, and was a Sergeant First Class in the Army Reserves.

He was a member of JR Order of United American Mechanics for over 50 years, Fire Chief for Pond Creek V.F.D. for 25 years, 4H Leader member and member of Polled Hereford Association.

Herbert is survived by his wife of 64 years Sarah Galland, his daughters, Becky Seckman, Beth Starcher (David), and BJ Elliott (Bill), two sons Van Galland (Jody), Jay Galland (Missy Freeman), and son-in-law, John Mullen, grandchildren, Matthew, Amanda, Sarah, Chris, Ashley, Jake, Whitney, Shane, Melanie, and Alex, 16 great-grandchildren, one brother, Bob and two sisters, Dolly and Vinnie, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Brenda Mullen, grandson, Johnny Mullen, son-in-law, Rick Seckman and many brothers and sisters. He Loved his family, friends, and farming.

Service will be Monday 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Mark Watkins officiating. Interment will follow at the family farm. Visitation will be Sunday 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

