Obituary: Graham, Kathryn J.

Kathryn J. Graham, 83, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on September 5, 2023 at the Marietta Memorial Belpre Campus ER. She was born November 8, 1939 at her family home in Key, OH (Belmont County), a daughter of the late William D. and Mary Taylor.

She was a retired sales distributor for several cosmetic companies, as well as an avid bowler for many years. She loved to go to the beach and take long strolls with her family and just enjoy nature. A green thumb she had, …from growing so many different house plants to those beautiful flowers surrounding her home. She was a proud wife, mother, homemaker, caregiver and truly never met a stranger or animal.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Daniel E. Graham; daughter, Pamela (Tom) Andrews of Columbus, OH; two grandchildren, Devon Andrews and Ian Andrews; one great granddaughter, Leora Andrews; two sisters, Naomi Schrum of St Clairsville, OH, and Eileen Slack of Shadyside, OH on Cash Hill. She also leaves behind her fur baby Ebby; and her best friend of many years Ruthie Siber.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister Virginia Hammond and brothers Junior Taylor and Jim Taylor.

The family would like to thank Connie Brown, family and friends for all their help and support.

Services will be Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Adam Myers officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 pm at the funeral home.

Graveside Services will be held at Rockland Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

