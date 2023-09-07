Obituary: Longwell, Josephine R. “Jo”

Josephine R. “Jo” Longwell, 93, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at her residence.

She was born January 9, 1930 in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Joseph and Hazel Collins Stephens. Jo was retired from A.B. Chance with over 30 years of service.

She is survived by her two sons, Rex E. Longwell (Debbie) of Mineral Wells, WV and Charles “Ed” Longwell (Julie) of Washington, WV; one sister, Betty Jordan of Parkersburg; five grandchildren, Melissa Gilbert (Jeff Lewis), Stacy Smith (Bob Keffer), Jason Longwell (Crystal Goff-Squires), Chris Longwell (Amber) and Mendy Moseley (Jason); ten great-grandchildren, Lindsey Elza (Chris), Cierrah Longwell, Reagan Longwell, Ellie Dario, Gracie Smith, Cadence Longwell, Tyler Thompson, Brantley Squires, Peyton Moseley and Presleigh Moseley; one great-great-grandchild, Colson Elza and Pete Sprouse, her good friend and bingo buddy.

In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her husband, James R. “Jim” Longwell; three brothers, Tom, Jack and Jim Stephens; two sisters, Lillian Bailey and Doris Greathouse and one granddaughter, Megan Longwell.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 pm Monday, September 11, 2023 at the Evergreen South Cemetery, Parkersburg. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Longwell family.

