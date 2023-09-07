Obituary: Sinclair, Haskell E. “Hack” Jr.

Haskell E. “Hack” Sinclair Jr., 90, of Waverly, WV departed this life to his heavenly home on September 6th, 2023 at Cedar Grove Assisted Living. He was born September 17, 1932 at Waverly to the late Haskell Sr. and Alice “Pauline” South Sinclair of Waverly.

He was a 1950 graduate from Parkersburg High School, and a member of the Crossroads United Methodist Church. He served in the US Navy from 1952 – 1956, and spent 4 years in the Reserves until 1960. He went to Aviation Electrical School in Norman, OK and Jacksonville, FL. He was then stationed at Putexant River, MD. He came home and worked at the telephone company and then went to work as an electrician at Cytec (Cyanamid). He worked 35 years and retired in 1992.

Farming was his life. He loved it and his black angus cattle. He enjoyed his equipment, and was always in his garage making something to help make life easier on the farm. He did most of his repairs and loved learning how to do something new. He belonged to several Associations. He served on the Board of Directors in the West Virginia Cattlemens Association and was a board member on Wood County Farm Bureau. Haskell belonged to the Wood County Beef Improvement Association, WV Angus Association, American Legion Post 15, Vienna Lodge 172, A.F. and A.M. He received his 50-year pin on September 9, 2008.

Haskell is survived by his loving wife, Elladene Sinclair, of 71 years; one son, Randall Edward Sinclair(Brenda) of West Milford, WV; one granddaughter, Heather Rowan(Tom) of Walker, WV; one grandson, Scott Sinclair (Tasha) of Fairmont, WV; and two great-grandsons, Ethan Rowan and Lucas Rowan of Walker, WV. whom he loved and adored.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard South(Hazel) of Parkersburg; and Ed Sinclair (Lettie) of Waverly; two cousins who were like brothers, Charles South and Ronald Sinclair; two uncles Virgil South (Selma) and Everett Sinclair (Wilma); and a nephew, Floyd Newell by marriage, who was like a brother and best buddy. They went to auctions and worked together on the farm. He was missed so much after his death.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with full military rites. Visitation will be Saturday September 9, 2023 from 4-7 PM and one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Kate South and Keith South for their unwavering love and support. We would also like to thank Cedar Grove Assisted Living, especially Danielle, for the care and compassion they showed to Haskell.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St. is honored to serve the Sinclair family.

