Obituary: White, Ronald Jr.

Ronald White Jr., 21, of Marietta left this world on Saturday, September 2, 2023, leaving behind his father, Ronald White Sr., of St. Marys, WV and mother, Jenny Robinson of Marietta OH. Also leaving behind Uncles and Aunts: Betty Beaver and Becky Colvin of Marietta, Richard and Angie Colvin, Sandy Price all of St. Marys, WV and several cousins and friends.

Ronnie enjoyed on-line gaming, playing with cousins, making people laugh, cheering others up, he enjoyed working at Giant Eagle.

He is preceded in death by infant sister Stephanie Montgomery, infant brothers William Jr and Dustin Ervin. Paternal Grandparents: Jerry and Peggy White. Maternal Grandparents: Victor and Glenda Colvin. Uncles: David Colvin and Neal Price.

Visitation will be from 9am to 11am on Saturday, September 9th followed by funeral with Tom Fagan officiating. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In order to honor his memory, donations can be made to McClure Lankford Funeral Home 314 4th Street, Marietta OH 45750 to assist with expenses.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.