Obituary: Williams, Barbara

Barbara Williams was born outside of Spencer, WV, in the small town of Speed, on May 25, 1934. She was recently residing in Williamstown, WV. She passed from this world to her heavenly home on September 4, 2023. Having given her life to her Lord and Savior, she was given 89 years “by her Father God to see good.” She grew up in an industrious family, whose father was known to “walk the farthest, get there the earliest, and work the hardest” during the Great Depression. She was born on a farm, and then her family moved to Belle, WV. Barbara was the fourth of five children, a good student, and majorette at Dupont High School. There she met the love of her life, Bob Williams, and they were married on August 30, 1952.

Barbara acquired secretarial training and worked for an attorney in downtown Charleston. She later performed administrative work for her husband’s oil & gas service company, Williams Well Surveys, in Vienna.

Barbara’s gifting was in the home arts, where she was an amazing cook and an accomplished seamstress. As a seamstress she made many of the children’s clothes, from bathing suits to New York quality wedding gowns. As a cook, her home was the favorite gathering place for family and friends. A needlepoint in her kitchen told it all: “All that eateth here shall know pleasure all the day.” From specialty pies to dinners for 50, she could do it all.

Her unique gift was hospitality. No one was a stranger. She loved, waited on, listened, and cared her way into the hearts of many. It culminated into the “Williams House Bed and Breakfast,” that she operated for 15 years in her Vienna home. She had hundreds of guests come through her doors, even many well-known Christian artists and teachers that were serving at local churches and venues. Barbara met needs in people’s hearts in a very special way.

Barbara loved her grandchildren and was known as beloved “Gawgie”, named by the first grandchild. She left notes to tell her children and grandchildren that she loved their “Pappy” first, then she loved each one so dearly, and that they are more important to her than life. She was quick to share the Christian song’s message that “…I know Whom I have believed, And am persuaded that He is able to keep that which I’ve committed Unto Him against that day.” This must be that day! Hallelujah, and Praise be to Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her final word to the grandchildren was, “Your Gawgie is not here, I am in heaven. MEET ME THERE!”Barbara Williams was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) L Williams, and by 3 siblings. Survivors include her sister, Doris Youell, and Barbara’s children: Bonnie (Jim) Stark, Rob (Jan) Williams, Connie Childress, and Kay (Mike) Frye, 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

A home-going celebration will be 11 am Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the ministry at Fellowship Baptist Church on Rosemar Road in Vienna or Samaritan’s Purse.

