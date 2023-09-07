Recovery Month | A chance to help those in need

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Addiction can affect anyone from any walk of life, and with the FDA’s approval of over-the-counter Narcan, it is important to keep those who struggle with drug or alcohol addiction in mind.

September is national recovery month.

Angela Brunicardi-Doss, the Chief Public Defender explained what the month means.

“For us, National Recovery, Month is a chance for us to give... a little extra support and encouragement to those in our community who are suffering from addiction. Us at the Public Defender office, we see this every day. We have individuals who are struggling, trying to achieve and navigate recovery. And oftentimes are also struggling with mental health issues and lack of family support, lack of housing. So several years ago our office began taking a holistic approach to the idea of public defense, which is a little different than just courtroom advocacy, which also is very important.”

Malorie Chadock, the recovery coordinator from the Public Defenders Office in Wood and Wirt County, talked about how this month helps other.

“It shows that it celebrates people in recovery, so it shows that it is possible to live a life in recovery. In the recovery community in Wood County and Washington County is very big and very supportive of those who are struggling... and or wanting help. So it shows that it is possible to live a life addiction free.”

Below are some local resources available to those in need:

You can contact (844) help4wv (435-7498) or its website.

you can contact the national crisis line by calling or texting 9-8-8.

The United Way is available to help, you can call 2-1-1.

There is the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration that has more resources available at its website.

