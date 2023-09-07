W.Va. National Guard returns from southern border

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – Soldiers and airmen of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) returned home from volunteered deployment in Texas.

Members of the National Guard returned to West Virginia on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

The WVNG personnel were deployed in Texas to support Operation Loan Star.

More than 50 members of the WVNG deployed to assist the Texas Military Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and additional law enforcement agencies.

The National Guard personnel was deployed to help detect, deter, and interdict transnational criminal activity including human smuggling/trafficking and the flow of illegal narcotics and drugs into the U.S. between official points of entry.

During the deployment, WVNG personnel encountered a total of 10,178 immigrants trying to cross into the United States outside official points of entry and assisted local and state authorities with their apprehension and transfer into custody, according to a statement from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

The WVNG soldiers and airmen who volunteered were deployed to Texas in early August of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.