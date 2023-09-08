Civil Air Patrol U.S. Air Force Auxiliary holds open house - what their volunteers do

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Civil Air Patrol U.S. Air Force Auxiliary held an open house in Marietta.

WTAP spoke to current members to better understand what they’re all about.

Volunteers with the Civil Air Patrol pick from a variety of activities they can participate in from wilderness survival training to space camp to honor guard academy and more.

Cadet Captain Lacey Frame said, “You learn so much. You get to do leadership, aerospace, you get to fly planes…,”

Frame remembers her first flight vividly.

“It’s a really sickening feeling at first because he lets you take full control over the aircraft and he likes to do stair steps where he’ll have you bring the aircraft up drastically and then immediately drop it and you feel weightless and he’ll fly you anywhere you want. You can go over your school, your house, anywhere. It’s great,” she smiled.

Volunteers also help the Air Force with search and rescue missions.

Cadet Colonel Alex Goodin has been on one in which he helped search for a missing person.

“We ended up working with the fire department as well as a lot of private groups that came to search for the individual,” he said.

Goodin’s favorite part of Civil Air Patrol is that there’s leadership opportunities for young people.

“I was the squadron’s first sergeant, which is basically the highest ranking sergeant in the squadron and they are mainly in charge of drilling all the flights and I’ve also been the cadet deputy commander and I am the current cadet commander,” he said.

If you’re interested in joining, go to gocivilairpatrol.com.

You must attend three meetings before getting your application signed off.

Volunteers meet once a week.

If you join the 12 to 21 year old age group, the annual cost is $25.

If you join the 18 and up age group, the yearly cost is $45.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.