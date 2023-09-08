Crews respond to Parkersburg transformer fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crews are responding to a transformer on fire in Parkersburg.

The transformer is located on Camden Avenue, near the intersection of Johnson Street.

Part of Camden Avenue is currently blocked off as a precaution.

The transformer caught fire around 3:30 p.m., according to Parkersburg Fire Department Chief Jason Matthews.

According to Chief Matthews, the pole holding up the transformer is on fire as well.

Crews are currently waiting for the power company to respond to the incident.

