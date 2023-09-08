Crews respond to Parkersburg transformer fire

(Associated Press)
By Alex Semancik and Jacob Krantz
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crews are responding to a transformer on fire in Parkersburg.

The transformer is located on Camden Avenue, near the intersection of Johnson Street.

Part of Camden Avenue is currently blocked off as a precaution.

The transformer caught fire around 3:30 p.m., according to Parkersburg Fire Department Chief Jason Matthews.

According to Chief Matthews, the pole holding up the transformer is on fire as well.

Crews are currently waiting for the power company to respond to the incident.

WTAP is sending a reporter to the scene.

We will provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Triplett (left) and Brittany Messer (right).
Two arrested after attempted burglary in Meigs County
Pink Party 2024 presidential candidate visits Parkersburg
Pink Party 2024 presidential candidate visits Parkersburg
The Fire Marshal’s Office said the site is now used for charcoal processing.
1 critically injured in explosion at Braxton County sawmill
Obituary: White, Ronald Jr.
Free activities will be taking place on and off of the water.
Marietta businesses prepare for largest event of the year

Latest News

Daybreak Kitchen - Pork Tenderloin
Daybreak Kitchen - Pork Tenderloin
Daybreak Kitchen - Pork Tenderloin
Daybreak Kitchen: Roasted Pork Tenderloin
Marietta Mayor Schlicher reflects on the meaning of the Marietta Sternwheel Festival live on...
Marietta Mayor Reflects on the Meaning of the Festival
Williams Price Jr. joins Daybreak live in Marietta to talk about his time at the Sternwheel...
Sternwheel Captain Sets Sights on Festival for Around 42 Years