Daybreak Kitchen: Roasted Pork Tenderloin

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this week’s Daybreak Kitchen, Chef Sebastian Walker cooks an easy meal for the middle of the week. The recipe for the Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Smoky Cheddar Grits and string green beans can be found below. You can check out the Changed Plate on Facebook and even look into the classes they provide here!

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients (Creates 4 servings):

1 teaspoon dried sage

1 teaspoon dried thyme

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 (1-pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°.

2. To prepare pork, combine first 4 ingredients; rub evenly over pork.

3. Heat a large ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray or oil.

4. Add pork; cook 4 minutes on each side or until browned.

5. Place pan in oven; cook pork at 400° for 10 minutes or until a meat thermometer registers 145°.

Place pork on a cutting board to rest

Smoky Cheddar Grits

Ingredients (Creates 4 servings):

· 5 cups whole milk

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 1 ¼ cup quick cooking grits [not instant]

· 2 tablespoon salted butter

· ½ cup heavy cream or half & half

· 2 cups shredded smoked cheddar cheese plus additional for garnishing

Directions:

1. In a heavy bottomed saucepan, gently bring the milk and salt to a boil. stirring constantly. Whisk the grits into the milk in a steady stream.

2. Continue to whisk for 1-2 minutes until fully incorporated. Immediately lower the heat to low and cover.

3. Allow the grits to gently bubble on low heat for 15 minutes stirring periodically to prevent sticking.

4. Uncover and check the consistency at 15 minutes. Add more milk or water to thin, if needed. Cook for an additional 5-10 minutes. The grits should be thickened and creamy the consistency of porridge.

5. Add 2 tablespoons of butter and ½ cup cream or half & half at the end of cooking. Stir until the butter has completely melted.

6. Remove from the heat and mix-in the shredded cheddar cheese, stir until melted.

7. Serve immediately with additional shredded cheese on top, if desired. This recipe yields 6 servings

Sauteed Green Beans and Cherry Tomatoes

Ingredients (Creates 4 servings):

2 oz. Red onion, finely chopped

3 tsp. Canola oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed

10 oz. Snapped green beans

½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ tsp. Salt

¼ tsp. Pepper

¼ cup water

Directions:

1. In a large skillet over medium heat, add oil. Sauté the onion until softened and begin to turn golden.

2. Add garlic and sauté for 1-2 minutes. Add green beans and water, cover and cook for 5-7 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.

3. Add tomatoes and sauté for 1-2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.