Former sheriff sentenced for theft in office

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff has been sentenced for theft in office.

A former Meigs County Sheriff was sentenced on a single felony count of theft in office to 100 hours of community service, three years community control and paid restitution totaling $5,000. He also has to pay audit and court costs. Wood is losing his certification as a police officer, according to court documents.

Keith Wood appeared in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas with his attorney, Robert Toy, yesterday. Wood changed his plea from not guilty to guilty via an Alfred Plea.

An Alfred Plea “is a type of guilty plea in which the defendant does not admit to committing the crime but agrees that the prosecution has enough evidence to obtain a conviction.”

Wood had been indicted on four charges in early February. These charges included theft in office, telecommunications fraud, misuse of credits cards and soliciting or accepting improper compensation.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) began its investigation of Wood in August 2022, after receiving a complaint from Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley about the potential misuse of money from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund.

SIU confirmed that Wood used ATMs to withdraw cash from the fund at different locations in Ohio and West Virginia.

Wood resigned as Meigs County Sheriff effective November 11, 2022. He cited his health and family as reasons for resigning.

Wood was elected sheriff in 2012 and had previously been a deputy and an officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

