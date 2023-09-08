Marietta City Council designates money towards blight program

Marietta City Council meets.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta City Council voted to designate up to $40,000, using American Rescue Plan Act funds, towards a project they believe will help with blight.

Council members Cassidi Shoaf and Bret Allphin explained that the money will go towards a residential revitalization program.

Through this program, the city acquires blight property then redevelops it.

Allphin said that this removes the safety issues that come with blight.

Shoaf added that this program helps the city tackle blight in a more strategic, big-picture way rather than focusing on one property at a time.

This isn’t the first batch of money city council’s designated towards this program. Shoaf said that council designated $25,000 a couple months ago.

Council members also adopted legislation to advertise for bids and enter into contracts to improve sidewalks in two different neighborhoods. It’s called the Harmar Brick and Missing Sidewalks Neighborhood Revitalization Project and the Colegate Sidewalk Norwood Neighborhood Revitalization Project.

Legislation Sponsor Harley Noland told WTAP that some of the sidewalks in these neighborhoods aren’t useable. He emphasized the importance of the effort, pointing to how important good sidewalks are for wheelchair-users.

The two neighborhoods are low to moderate income so the efforts qualify for Community Development Block Grant funds.

