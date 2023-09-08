Obituary: Farley, Jo Ann

Jo Ann Farley, 86, of Vienna, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Selby General Hospital, Marietta, OH.

She was born March 2, 1937, the daughter of the late Olin and Minnie Elliott.

Jo Ann grew up in Kanawha County. She graduated from East Bank High School. Jo Ann later graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology and West Virginia University, postgraduate. She was a former teacher for Wood County Schools. Jo Ann attended Wayside United Methodist Church, of Vienna, where she taught Sunday school and made some of the banners and alter covers for the church. She also attended Stout Memorial United Methodist Church, of Parkersburg. Jo Ann was a very religious lady. She loved sewing, skiing and singing in the choir.

She is survived by two sons, Paul Farley (Nina) and Shawn Farley; one brother, Frank Elliott (Sally); and two grandsons, Ryan and John Paul Farley.

In addition to her parents, Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, John Farley (2003).

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Farley family.

