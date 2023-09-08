Obituary: Miller, Wanda Elaine

Surrounded by her loving family, Wanda Elaine Miller, 80, of Mt. Zion, WV, passed away September 8, 2023, at Minnie Hamiliton Health System, following an extended illness. She was the daughter of the late Glover and Delma Arthur Starcher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three grandsons Ethyn Miller, David Miller, and Kristopher Miller; sisters Sue McNabb and Sharon Sturms and a brother Doyle “Gene” Starcher.

Raised in Calhoun County, WV, she attended Little Creek Elementary School. She was a homemaker, raising 6 sons and then worked for the Committee on Aging doing home health care. She was a member of the Apostolic Faith Tabernacle in Grantsville, WV. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, coloring, gardening, canning and cooking.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years Arnold Lee “Johnny” Miller; her six boys Timothy (Diana) Miller, David (Maysel) Miller, Mark (Julie) Miller, Kevin (Kristin) Miller, Joe (Shannon) Miller and Brian (Seana) Miller; her grandchildren Jessica Hildebrand, TJ (Eryn) Miller, Stacy (Aaron) Cunningham, Nicole Miller, John Miller, Kayla (Andrew) Baker, Mattea Miller, Brittany Miller, Jeffrey Miller, Madison Miller, Lexi Miller, Regan Miller, Hope Miller and Brady Miller; 7 great-grandchildren Cole Hildebrand, Eliza Burch, Evan Burch, Chace Miller, Sawyer Richards, Peyton Cunningham and Aaliyah Cunningham; Patricia Criss, Genita Starcher, Bernard “Bunk” (Kathy) Starcher, William “Bill” (Patsy) Starcher and Glover “Jr” (Joyce) Starcher and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will be Monday, September 11, 2023, at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with the Rev. Glenville McBride officiating. Interment will follow at Bryner Chapel’s Cemetery, Mt. Zion, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, WV, was honored to assist the Miller family with arrangements.

