Obituary: Pettus, William L.

William L. Pettus, 78, of Parkersburg, WV died Wednesday September 6, 2023 at WVU Medicine.  He was born in Tonkawa, OK a son of the late William H. and Christine (Brewer) Pettus.

He was a truck driver for forty-two years and was a member of the National Guard.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing his yard, and was a member of the Little Kanawha Hunt Club.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years Jewel (Hood) Pettus; four children Dwayne Pettus of Parkersburg, Darren Pettus (Julie) of Parkersburg, Jenifer Mummert (Luke) of Ravenswood, and Dallas Pettus (Dawn) of Parkersburg; five grandchildren Chesney, Ayden, Brooklyn, Olivia, and Avery; two sisters Janice and Donna; and a brother Jimmy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Chris.

There will be no visitation or services.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.”Thank y’all, Appreciate y’all, And love y’all, until your better paid”

