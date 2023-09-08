Racine man arrested for grand theft

RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) – A man from Racine, Ohio, is behind bars. Law enforcement officials say he stole a gun out of an employee’s purse.

Jorden Whitesell, 19, was arrested and charged with grand theft, a felony of the third degree.

According to the Racine Marshal’s Office, Whitesell entered a local business and stole a firearm from an employee’s purse.

The alleged theft took place around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Law enforcement spotted Whitesell around 6 p.m. later on Sept. 7 and arrested him near Sycamore Street. Whitesell was transported to the Middleport Jail after his arrest.

The Racine Marshal’s Office, The Middleport Police Department, and Road Deputies of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

