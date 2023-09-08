This Is Home: “I’ve Only Missed Five”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This year marks the 47th annual celebration of the Riverboat heritage of the Mid-Ohio Valley. The Ohio River Sternwheel Festival has been a tradition in the area for generations, drawing crowds from both sides of the river, with many returning every year. One such person is Captain William Price Junior, ...though most tend to call him Bill.

“This is the 47th festival, but I’ve been here for 48 because I came the year they didn’t have it because of COVID. So, I’ve only missed about five in that length of time because I was here for the first one.”

Captain Price started his 64-year-long career as a sternwheel boat pilot out of Pittsburgh.

“I ran a boat that was built in 1930. And there was only two of them built identical. And there’s one still active that comes to this festival. It’s named the Sewickley.”

Originally from Mason County, West Virginia, Captain Price grew up in East Liverpool, OH from the age of five, where his father worked as a boat captain, which he and eventually his son took up for themselves.

“My son’s third generation, my father, William senior, was a captain and he started early in life, like at 18, he was running boats. And he worked for a company, and I got a job working with him. And I just kind of graduated into that company until I finally started my own business. And that’s been my occupation and my hobby. Because I loved it.”

Captain Price has been a participant of the Ohio River Sternwheeler Festival for about 42 years and a captain for even longer, but the sternwheeler he is on this year is one of a special and sentimental variety. The Lauren Elizabeth, named after his granddaughter, was built by Captain Price and his son.

“My son designed it. He wanted to build a Sternwheeler because he enjoyed this so much and I told him we’re not going to build a sternwheel boat because I grew up on them and they’re hard to handle. And then he started building it without telling me, and then I said “Okay.” When he told me he was going to build a sternwheel boat, I said “Okay” because —he didn’t know what kind of answer he’d get— I said I’ll design the drivetrain, so the paddle wheel and the machinery end up was all mine. So we’ve been bringing that boat here 20, 21 years.”

A longtime participant at the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival, Captain Price speaks on his admiration of the City of Marietta and those who help to bring this event to fruition every year.

“Marietta is our favorite place. We love coming here, the committee does a fantastic job. You know, they donate their time and efforts and take vacations to put this show on. All we have to do is come here and enjoy it and then move on.”

