Turning Back the Dial: Gene Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -It’s time for a look back as WTAP celebrates its 70th year in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

We have been inviting some familiar faces from in front of the camera to celebrate with us...

But today we will sit down with someone who has worked their magic behind the camera.

Join us as we sit down with Gene Monday in this week’s “Turning Back the Dial.”

“...And then in the winter snowstorm, we couldn’t get to the transmitter and the transmitter was having problems, and so I found and talked to the highway patrol and after a while got to the transmitter. That was always sometimes an issue in the wintertime.”

This is Gene Monday, a master of his chosen craft who has had a long career in engineering. Monday has worked as a chief engineer at six different TV stations in five different states, with 10 years of his career being spent at WTAP. Monday began his work as Chief Engineer in August of 1990.

“It [was] kind of out of the blue. I was working at the time in Nebraska and the old manager that I had previously worked for called me up one day and said they got an opening out here. So, I came out for an interview with Kevin [Buskirk] and the station manager and ended up getting a job.”

Moving states wasn’t the only big change that was happening at the time. When Monday began his job as Chief Engineer, WTAP was getting ready for a big move as well.

“...And they were in the process of moving a studio to this building, and the old studio was over in the parking lot of Camden Clark area and, about a week after I came, we moved here.”

While reminiscing, Monday shared some memories from during his time at WTAP that stuck out to him.

“During homecoming was always a big event and we had cameras across the street for the talent show and. That sticks in my mind. And then in the winter snowstorm, we couldn’t get to the transmitter and the transmitter was having problems, and so I found and talked to the highway patrol and after a while got to the transmitter. That was always sometimes an issue in the wintertime.”

After his time at WTAP, Monday went on to work at WLPX in Charleston in the year 2000.

“I worked there for 16 years, and when I started there, I was 65 years old.”

Looking back on his time at WTAP, Monday recounts how much the technology behind the scenes has changed since his tenure.

“The digital revolution has changed everything so, when I came, everything was analog, and all the video was on three quarter inch magnetic tape. The transmitter had sliced on tubes and [was] water cooled and so there was a lot of maintenance. And then over time up to up to nowadays everything is digital, so the maintenance has almost vanished as far as equipment goes.”

After reminiscing, Monday left off with one more sentiment.

“I’m just thankful to have the opportunity to work here and it was pretty demanding, but I enjoyed it.”

L.V. Hissem for WTAP News. This Is Home.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.