Two arrested on charges of sexual assualt to juvenile

By WTAP News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people are in custody on charges related to sexual assault of a juvenile.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says Dustin Garnes and Ashley Crihfield were arrested.

Both are from Evans, West Virginia.

Both are charged with second degree felony sexual assault and felony conspiracy for their “mutual roles” according to a statement from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Garnes and Crihfield are being held at the South Central Regional Jail until their preliminary hearing.

