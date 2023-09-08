Two arrested on charges of sexual assualt to juvenile

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people are in custody on charges related to sexual assault of a juvenile.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says Dustin Garnes and Ashley Crihfield were arrested.

Both are from Evans, West Virginia.

Both are charged with second degree felony sexual assault and felony conspiracy for their “mutual roles” according to a statement from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Garnes and Crihfield are being held at the South Central Regional Jail until their preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.