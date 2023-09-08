Waterspout spotted off coast of South Carolina

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the ocean.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - People in the Myrtle Beach area got a glimpse of a waterspout that formed off the coast on Friday.

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the Atlantic Ocean.

A waterspout is described as “a whirling column of air and water mist” by the National Ocean Service. They can form in fair weather or stormy weather.

When a waterspout reaches land, the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning.

Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach
Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach(Michael Garrod, Sr.)

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Triplett (left) and Brittany Messer (right).
Two arrested after attempted burglary in Meigs County
Pink Party 2024 presidential candidate visits Parkersburg
Pink Party 2024 presidential candidate visits Parkersburg
The Fire Marshal’s Office said the site is now used for charcoal processing.
1 critically injured in explosion at Braxton County sawmill
Obituary: White, Ronald Jr.
Free activities will be taking place on and off of the water.
Marietta businesses prepare for largest event of the year

Latest News

Marietta Mayor Schlicher reflects on the meaning of the Marietta Sternwheel Festival live on...
Marietta Mayor Reflects on the Meaning of the Festival
Williams Price Jr. joins Daybreak live in Marietta to talk about his time at the Sternwheel...
Sternwheel Captain Sets Sights on Festival for Around 42 Years
A woman walks past the Harvard Medical School, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston.
Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School
FILE - Sleep apnea machine defects led to a 2021 recall.
CPAP machine maker agrees to $479 million settlement related to recall