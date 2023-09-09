10th Annual Pink by Poolside

Tropical flavored event draws more than 350 attendees.
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -WVU Medicine Camden Clark Foundation held a unique fundraiser Friday evening.

Pink by Poolside is an annual fundraiser to support the Pink Mammogram Fund...providing free mammograms, diagnostics and biopsies to uninsured and under-insured area residents.

The event featured a Luau theme with cuisine from eight local caterers and a steel drum band.

A Dance was also held at the Parkersburg Country Club Event.

More than 3000 procedures have been provided over the ten years the Pink Mammogram Fund has been in existence.

