2023 Football Frenzy Week 4 Recap

Football Scores from September 8
Football Scores from September 8(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson and Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

WTAP Football Frenzy Week 4 Recap First Block
WTAP Football Frenzy Week 4 Recap B Block
WTAP Football Frenzy Coach Nathan Tanner Interview
WTAP Football Frenzy Week 4 Play of the Night

A lot of action on the gridiron on Friday night in the Mid-Ohio Valley, many teams looking to stay undefeated on the season, and some looking to show they are worthy of being contenders.

The Parkersburg South Patriots had their home opener against the Flying Eagles of Woodrow Wilson, and won the game 56-20. Running back Gage Wright had six total touchdowns on the night.

The Parkersburg Big Reds are 3-0 and have not allowed a single point so far, as they downed South Charleston 63-0. This sets up an undefeated battle between Parkersburg and Parkersburg South next week.

The Williamstown Yellowjackets were tested early, but pulled away throughout the game as they took down the Wirt County Tigers 56-21.

The Waterford Wildcats got a TVC win over the Belpre Golden Eagles at Stadium Field 47-6.

The Fort Frye Cadets welcomed in Bishop Tonnos from Canada on Friday, and got the win 42-24.

The Warren Warriors fought hard, but ultimately lost a tight game at home to Logan 20-14.

The Marietta Tigers get their second win in a row as they take down Claymont on the road 32-28.

The Frontier Cougars drop a tough one on the road to Cameron 52-0.

The Ritchie County Rebels bounced back for a win, as they took down the Hawks of South Harrison 34-32.

The Doddridge County Bulldogs got their first win of the season, as they took down the Gilmer County Titans 48-8.

Latest News

