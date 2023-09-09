Blennerhassett Hotel and Parkersburg South become partners

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Blennerhassett Hotel becomes a Partner in Education with Parkersburg South High School.

The Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley has a new partnership in their Partners in Education Program.

The program brings schools and businesses together to give the students different ways to grow.

On Friday, Sept. 8, the Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa signed a new partnership with Parkersburg South High School.

South’s Principal Betsy Patterson sees many ways this partnership can benefit her students including her baking and pastry classes.

“We hope that they team up and work with those students to provide unique opportunities so they can see how they can carry their skill set from the classroom and workplace into the work setting,” said Patterson.

Even though the partnership is just starting co-owner of the Blennerhassett Hotel Lee Eric Rector has a feeling that it will grow quickly.

“I think once the partnership starts and begins, it’s going to take off like a speed boat if you will because I think there are going to be so many opportunities that we haven’t even thought of,” said Rector.

Wayne Waldeck, a co-owner of the Blennerhassett Hotel, is looking forward to more opportunities they will be able to provide Parkersburg South.

“We’re very proud to be associated with one of the top schools in the state. Also, the employees that we have, the part-time employees from Parkersburg South, have all been outstanding employees. So, we’re very proud with this new union,” said Waldeck.

If you are interested in becoming a Partner in Education like the Blennerhassett Hotel you can contact the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley by calling 304-422-3588 or sending an email to info@movchamber.org.

