Blennerhassett Hotel and Parkersburg South become partners

Blennerhassett Hotel partners with PSHS
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Blennerhassett Hotel becomes a Partner in Education with Parkersburg South High School.

The Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley has a new partnership in their Partners in Education Program.

The program brings schools and businesses together to give the students different ways to grow.

On Friday, Sept. 8, the Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa signed a new partnership with Parkersburg South High School.

South’s Principal Betsy Patterson sees many ways this partnership can benefit her students including her baking and pastry classes.

“We hope that they team up and work with those students to provide unique opportunities so they can see how they can carry their skill set from the classroom and workplace into the work setting,” said Patterson.

Even though the partnership is just starting co-owner of the Blennerhassett Hotel Lee Eric Rector has a feeling that it will grow quickly.

“I think once the partnership starts and begins, it’s going to take off like a speed boat if you will because I think there are going to be so many opportunities that we haven’t even thought of,” said Rector.

Wayne Waldeck, a co-owner of the Blennerhassett Hotel, is looking forward to more opportunities they will be able to provide Parkersburg South.

“We’re very proud to be associated with one of the top schools in the state. Also, the employees that we have, the part-time employees from Parkersburg South, have all been outstanding employees. So, we’re very proud with this new union,” said Waldeck.

If you are interested in becoming a Partner in Education like the Blennerhassett Hotel you can contact the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley by calling 304-422-3588 or sending an email to info@movchamber.org.

Other story:

Partners in Education Luncheon was held at WVU-Parkersburg

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews put out Parkersburg transformer fire
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Two arrested on charges of sexual assault to juvenile
Timothy Triplett (left) and Brittany Messer (right).
Two arrested after attempted burglary in Meigs County
Former Meigs Co. Sheriff Keith Wood
Former sheriff sentenced for theft in office
Pink Party 2024 presidential candidate visits Parkersburg
Pink Party 2024 presidential candidate visits Parkersburg

Latest News

There are over 20 sternwheelers at the festival this year.
The Ohio River Sternwheel Festival begins
Roughly 40,000 acres of protected Wayne National Forest land lies within Washington County’s...
County commissioner opposes Wayne National Forest name change
Temporary closures in Williamstown during Sternwheel Festival
Festivities to cause temporary closures in Williamstown
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center named one of America’s top 250 best hospitals
10th Annual Pink by Poolside