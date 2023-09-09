Church provides free oil changes for single mothers

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Fellowship Baptist Church provided free oil changes to single mothers in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The church said the love your neighbor outreach event also helps wives of deployed service members and widows.

Moms and kids enjoy food and games inside while they wait for their car to be serviced.

The annual event began in 2014 but this is the first one of its kind since the pandemic.

Stephanie said she brought her vehicle in and is surprised by how welcoming the event is for everyone.

“You came in and you didn’t feel like an inconvenience. They also had flyers on the table for what their church does. So, it’s a nice opportunity to meet other people who are in the same situation as you.”

The event provided over 80 oil changes.

O’Reilly’s Auto donated all of the oil and filters for the event.

