County commissioner opposes Wayne National Forest name change

Commissioner Kevin Ritter believes the proposed name change is political and a waste of federal money.
WTAP News @ 6
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service announced a proposed name change for Wayne National Forest to Buckeye National Forest.

The agency says their efforts are in response to requests from Indigenous peoples and local community members.

Ohio’s only national forest is currently named after General Anthony Wayne, who is known for his complicated history with Indigenous People in the Northwest Territory.

Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter believes the proposed name change is political and a waste of federal money.

“If these people were genuinely interested in providing relief to those who had been done harm by General Wayne, those victims were dead over two hundred years ago, so this is nothing but politics; people trying to feel good about doing something.”

Ritter said those with a strong opinion should let their voice be heard.

“Call Columbus and let them know. But also reach out to your local U.S. representative and let them know how frustrated you are that while have we have good working-class people that don’t have enough to buy food, buy medicine or pay their rent the federal government is wasting money on this sort of adventure.”

Roughly 40,000 acres of protected Wayne National Forest land lies within Washington County’s border.

