Festivities to cause temporary closures in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - As events take place for the sternwheel festival Williamstown announces some temporary road closures.

On Saturday Dodge Avenue, Main Street, and Julia Street will be closed from the railroad tracks to the river starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Starting at 8 p.m. the pedestrian walkway across the bridge will close on both sides to all pedestrians.

Williamstown Police Chief Shawn Graham shares the reason for the closures.

“Every year we shut down the area near the boat ramp. That is because there is a large number of pedestrians that are going to be in the area for all of the events. It will just be on the boat ramp side of the railroad tracks. That’s the purpose of the closing; just for pedestrian safety,” said Chief Graham.

The firework display will start at 9:30 and once it is over everything will reopen.

Williamstown Police Department and Wood County Sheriff’s Office will help with traffic as everyone leaves.

Chief Graham does ask for everyone to be patient when leaving, and says that they will do their best to get everyone out as quickly as possible.

