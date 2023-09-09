Hundreds gather for 8th annual Parkersburg memorial walk

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hundreds of people came together for the 8th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk at city park.

Originally known as the walk against heroin, the event honors loved ones who lost the battle to drug or alcohol addiction.

The free event also offers resources to those who need assistance.

Event organizer Rich Walters groups such as the public defender’s office played a big role in the walk.

“They’ve stepped up and realized we got to do something and band together as a community to try and navigate our way through it because it’s a lot. The stories that were told today, the heaviness that falls when you hear some of that stuff. This is a common everyday occurrence for people in our community. Whether you want to believe it or not it is happening right next door to you.”

Walters says those in need of assistance can reach out to Peer Solutions in Parkersburg.

