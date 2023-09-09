The Ohio River Sternwheel Festival begins

There are over 20 sternwheelers at the festival this year.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The iconic sternwheel festival kicked off Friday with an opening ceremony.

It’s an event that’s brought the community together for decades - 47 years to be exact.

This year, you can expect food, live music, fireworks, a car show, sternwheel racing, and more.

Captain Doug Lowe has been coming to the sternwheel festival for over a decade. He said it’s the bonds formed that bring him back.

“Just the camaraderie and the friends that you meet. Sometimes you see them once or twice a year and that’s the only time you see them but they pick up where you left off,” he said.

There are over 20 sternwheelers participating this year.

The festival will run through this Sunday. Admission is free.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews put out Parkersburg transformer fire
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Two arrested on charges of sexual assault to juvenile
Timothy Triplett (left) and Brittany Messer (right).
Two arrested after attempted burglary in Meigs County
Former Meigs Co. Sheriff Keith Wood
Former sheriff sentenced for theft in office
Pink Party 2024 presidential candidate visits Parkersburg
Pink Party 2024 presidential candidate visits Parkersburg

Latest News

Blennerhassett Hotel and Parkersburg South become Partners in Education
Blennerhassett Hotel and Parkersburg South become partners
Roughly 40,000 acres of protected Wayne National Forest land lies within Washington County’s...
County commissioner opposes Wayne National Forest name change
Temporary closures in Williamstown during Sternwheel Festival
Festivities to cause temporary closures in Williamstown
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center named one of America’s top 250 best hospitals
10th Annual Pink by Poolside