The Ohio River Sternwheel Festival begins

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The iconic sternwheel festival kicked off Friday with an opening ceremony.

It’s an event that’s brought the community together for decades - 47 years to be exact.

This year, you can expect food, live music, fireworks, a car show, sternwheel racing, and more.

Captain Doug Lowe has been coming to the sternwheel festival for over a decade. He said it’s the bonds formed that bring him back.

“Just the camaraderie and the friends that you meet. Sometimes you see them once or twice a year and that’s the only time you see them but they pick up where you left off,” he said.

There are over 20 sternwheelers participating this year.

The festival will run through this Sunday. Admission is free.

