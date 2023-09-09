Ohio River Sternwheel Festival draws large crowds

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 47th Ohio River Sternwheel Festival is in full swing.

Thousands of people are in downtown Marietta to enjoy live music, fireworks and sternwheel racing.

There are over 20 sternwheelers participating this year.

Marietta resident Susan Feil said her daughter and granddaughter traveled in from Cincinnati to enjoy the festival.

“They have been three or four times before. The entertainment is always good, and it changes all day long and its great.”

The festival will run through September 10th.

