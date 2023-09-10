13th Annual Woof Fest throws a bone to dogs and owners

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2023 Woof Fest at Mountwood Park brought together dozens of dogs and their owners from around the area to enjoy an afternoon of canine-centered festivities.

Friends of Mountwood Park President Peggy Squires said the Woof Fest offers many activities for dogs and their two-legged companions alike.

“We have a variety of different things, Tail Wagging Contest, Owner Lookalike, and Cutest Trick, and we have a Pet Pageant, and we also have a pageant for little girls from four to twelve years old,” Squires said.

The Woof Fest also offered a 5k Mud Run hosted by the Band of Canines. Squires said the variety of events means there’s something for everybody.

“They’re all fun for different kinds of dogs,” Squires said. “That’s why we have a variety of things. Some people have dogs that like to wear costumes, so we do that. Other people like to get muddy and do physical activities, so that’s why we’re doing the run event. It just depends on your dog and what you like to do.”

This year’s is the 13th Annual Woof Fest. Squires said the Friends of Mountwood Park started the Woof Fest to raise funds to install the Mountwood Park Dog Park, which was finished in 2011. Now, the Woof Fest raises money to help them keep the dog park in good condition.

“We maintain it, we keep bags filled up and that kind of thing,” Squires said. “It’s mowed and taken care of. And if there’s any additions or anything we do that too.”

This is the second Woof Fest after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Squires said she thinks things are getting back to normal in terms of attendance.

“We have a little less when the weather is cold and rainy like it was last year, and it was also one of the earlier years back from Covid, so it was a little harder for everybody,” Squires said. “But I think things are going really well now, so, it’s great. It’s great to see everybody out.”

