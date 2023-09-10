Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol

An Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant was involved in a two vehicle crash in Marietta late Saturday night.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant was involved in a two vehicle crash in Marietta late Saturday night.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant was involved in a two vehicle crash in Marietta late Saturday night.

Trooper Mikes with the Highway Patrol Marietta Post said the crash happened shortly after 11 at night at the intersection of Putnam and Third Streets.

OSHP Sgt. Luke Forshey was travelling southbound on Third St. when the driver of a Ford Fusion westbound on Putnam entered the intersection.

Trooper Mikes said Third St. had a flashing yellow light at the time and Putam had a flashing red light. Trooper Mikes said Sergeant Forshey was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and released shortly thereafter.

Mikes said the driver and other four occupants of the other vehicle involved also reported minor injuries. Mikes said the crash happened during heavy traffic following the festivities at the sternwheel festival.

“The Sternwheel Festival was going on, there was a lot of traffic congestion of course,” Mikes said. “You know, the fireworks and everything had just let out not too much earlier than that.”

Mikes said drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash. No citation has been issued.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marietta resident Susan Feil enjoying the festival with her family from Cincinnati.
Ohio River Sternwheel Festival draws large crowds
Former Meigs Co. Sheriff Keith Wood
Former sheriff sentenced for theft in office
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Two arrested on charges of sexual assault to juvenile
FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle in W.V.
Blennerhassett Hotel and Parkersburg South become Partners in Education
Blennerhassett Hotel and Parkersburg South become partners

Latest News

13th Annual Woof Fest throws a bone to dogs and owners
13th Annual Woof Fest throws a bone to dogs and owners
The closures are to keep pedestrians safe during the festivities.
Sternwheel Festival closures in Williamstown
MWVFD Pig Roast
Mineral Wells VFD annual Pig Roast
The funds raised will help the department get a new truck.
Mineral Wells VFD Annual Pig Roast