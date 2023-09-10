Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant was involved in a two vehicle crash in Marietta late Saturday night.

Trooper Mikes with the Highway Patrol Marietta Post said the crash happened shortly after 11 at night at the intersection of Putnam and Third Streets.

OSHP Sgt. Luke Forshey was travelling southbound on Third St. when the driver of a Ford Fusion westbound on Putnam entered the intersection.

Trooper Mikes said Third St. had a flashing yellow light at the time and Putam had a flashing red light. Trooper Mikes said Sergeant Forshey was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and released shortly thereafter.

Mikes said the driver and other four occupants of the other vehicle involved also reported minor injuries. Mikes said the crash happened during heavy traffic following the festivities at the sternwheel festival.

“The Sternwheel Festival was going on, there was a lot of traffic congestion of course,” Mikes said. “You know, the fireworks and everything had just let out not too much earlier than that.”

Mikes said drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash. No citation has been issued.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

