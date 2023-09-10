Mineral Wells VFD annual Pig Roast

The funds raised will help the department get a new truck.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department held their Annual Pig Roast today...

The pig roast has been going on for over 10 years and everyone looks forward to it.

Hundreds showed up to support the deparmtnet and fill their plates with pulled pork, green beans, potatoes, and more.

Assistant Chief Sean Gallagher shares how this fundraiser will help the department.

“We have a new fire truck that we’re in the process of specing out (getting). It’s to replace a 30 year old piece that we have here at the department. Every penny counts and helps us in more ways than anybody will ever know,” said Assistant Chief Gallagher.

Gallagher went on to add that this is the largest fundraiser they hold every year.

