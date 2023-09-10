Washington Works and the United Way celebrate their partnership

Washington Works and United Way partnership celebration
Washington Works and United Way partnership celebration(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 10, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley and Chemours Washington Works are celebrating a long standing partnership...

The United Way Alliance is celebrating 100 years and during that time they have been partners with Washington Works for 75 years.

Both organizations see this partnership as a benefit to the community as they are able to do more for the community together.

That partnership of 75 years was celebrated today in a big way with a party and the largest cake that McHappy’s has ever made.

Having a partnership that has gone on for this long means a lot to Chemours Advanced Performance Materials President Gerardo Familiar.

“We as a company are very committed to the communities where we operate. The partnerships that we do with United Way, in this case, it’s about giving back to the community all of the things we get from the community. We are proud of the talent when in the community,” said Familiar.

Chemours Washington Works Plant Manager Jim Hollingsworth sees this partnership as a way to help the community.

“Really, the thing is taking care of the children in our community, (and) taking care of the families in our community. Chemours is about representing the community and creating good jobs for our region, and the people that’s here; our families,” said Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth is looking forward to doing more with the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley in the future.

