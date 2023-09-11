Belpre woman exceeds her pop tab collection goal

Beverly Hackney collected over 100 gallons of pop tabs to help the Ronald McDonald House.
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In May we spoke to Beverly Hackney and she only had 72 gallons of pop tabs to donate to the Ronald McDonald House. She set her goal for 100 gallons of pop tabs for the end of the summer.

She met and exceeded that goal and now sits with 115 gallons and counting.

All of these gallons have been raised from the support of the MOV.

“It’s just great the people have come out of the woodwork and helped me collect. They go out of town on vacation and they collect from their pop cans. I just love it, I love it,” Hackney said.

Although she exceeded this goal she isn’t stopping here she is going to keep raising money for the utilities at the RMHC.

“The garage sale is a donation garage sale, we tag them and sell them in the garage sale and all that money goes to the Roald McDonald house,” said Hackney.

The garage sale will be held on 7 7th Street Belpre, Ohio.

If you are interested in donating tabs you can drop off your donations at Jon Six Hair Company at 1509 Grand Central Ave. Suite 2 or The Belpre Bingo hall at 133 Stone Road.

Also, if you are interested in becoming a location to drop off pop tabs you can contact Beverly Hackney on Facebook.

