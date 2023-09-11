Marietta woman reflects on being Wheel of Fortune contestant

Renee Brown, of Marietta, Ohio, will appear on “The Wheel” on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at 7 p.m.
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – One of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s own will appear on Wheel of Fortune this week.

Renee Brown, of Marietta, Ohio, will appear on “The Wheel” on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Brown has been following Wheel of Fortune for many years, playing from the couch for most of that time.

Brown was nudged by friends and family, especially her late mother to apply to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune. Finally, she applied to be on the show in May of 2023 on a whim.

In July, Brown found out she was selected via an email. She was California-bound in August.

Brown thoroughly enjoyed her experience, going out to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver, Calif. In her words, it was “A dream come true, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” She said just being there and seeing the show from the set rather than on the television was amazing in and of itself.

Brown was glad she was able to be a contestant during Wheel of Fortune Host, Pat Sajak’s, last season on the show. She added that the Wheel of Fortune staff were the kindest and most professional individuals.

Brown remains in contact with several of her fellow contestants she appeared on the show with via a text group chat.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Marietta resident Susan Feil enjoying the festival with her family from Cincinnati.
Ohio River Sternwheel Festival draws large crowds
13th Annual Woof Fest throws a bone to dogs and owners
13th Annual Woof Fest throws a bone to dogs and owners
Police say David Maynard, a suspect in an Ohio murder case, took three hostages at a West...
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead after standoff at gas station
Washington Works and United Way partnership celebration
Washington Works and the United Way celebrate their partnership

Latest News

WVU President Gordon Gee
Gee addresses WVU’s ‘Academic Transformation’ work during Faculty Senate meeting
The 2023 Woof Fest at Mountwood Park brought together dozens of dogs and their owners from...
13th Annual Woof Fest throws a bone to dogs and owners
Police say David Maynard, a suspect in an Ohio murder case, took three hostages at a West...
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead after standoff at gas station
Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Crash involving trooper under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol