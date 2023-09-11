Marietta woman reflects on being Wheel of Fortune contestant

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – One of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s own will appear on Wheel of Fortune this week.

Renee Brown, of Marietta, Ohio, will appear on “The Wheel” on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Brown has been following Wheel of Fortune for many years, playing from the couch for most of that time.

Brown was nudged by friends and family, especially her late mother to apply to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune. Finally, she applied to be on the show in May of 2023 on a whim.

In July, Brown found out she was selected via an email. She was California-bound in August.

Brown thoroughly enjoyed her experience, going out to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver, Calif. In her words, it was “A dream come true, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” She said just being there and seeing the show from the set rather than on the television was amazing in and of itself.

Brown was glad she was able to be a contestant during Wheel of Fortune Host, Pat Sajak’s, last season on the show. She added that the Wheel of Fortune staff were the kindest and most professional individuals.

Brown remains in contact with several of her fellow contestants she appeared on the show with via a text group chat.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.