Obituary: Binegar, Norma Eileen Theobald (Stormy)
Norma Eileen Theobald Binegar (Stormy) of Williamstown WV, age 78 passed away in her home on Sept. 2, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father - Shirley Theobald, mother - Olive Marie Ward Theobald, brother - Ronald Theobald of VA, and grandson - Jeremiah Elijah Binegar (Elijah) of Williamstown WV. She leaves behind her husband of 60 years - Clyde Russell Binegar, daughter and son-in-law -Kimberly and Michael McMillan, son and daughter-in-law -Darrin and Rebekah Binegar, 4 grand children, 7 great grandchildren, 4 step great grand children, sister and brother-in-law -Evelyn and Denzil Bennett of Belmont WV, brother and sister-in-law -Bruce and Ann Theobald of VA, brother and sister-in-law -Don and Dianne Theobald of Williamstown WV, and brother -Dan Theobald of Belpre OH, as well as several nieces and nephews. Norma especially enjoyed spending time with her great granddaughter - Alayna, reading, square dancing, working crossword puzzles with her sister and brother-in-law, Jeep riding and traveling with her husband, and vacationing with family. Norma was a proud Ford Motor Company owner/dealer, an ordained minister, end of life coach, certified hypnotist, and was very active with Duke University and the Monroe Institute. “Not knowing when the Dawn may come, I open every door.”, a moto she truly lived by.
Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)
