Obituary: Hopkins, Larry C

Larry C Hopkins, 80, of Little Hocking, passed away September 10, 2023.

He was born November 3, 1942, to the late Walter C. and Mabel Hopkins.

Larry graduated from Carthage Troy High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force 1960-1966. He was commander for American Legion Post 495, Belpre. He enjoyed playing music in the military and area bands. He worked for 32 years for E.I. Dupont. Larry was an usher at church and had a love for God.

Larry married the love of his life, Donna Everson Hopkins, on November 6, 1965. Together they have two sons Larry Jr. (Priscilla) Hopkins and Terry Hopkins; 3 grandkids Corey Hopkins, Jillian Hopkins (Tyler) and Natalie (Casey) Dowler; 2 great granddaughters Lilah and Willow; a brother David (Shirley) Hopkins. Larry loved his family and friends very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Walter and Bessie Everson and a brother Walter (Jerry) Hopkins.

Funeral services will be 1pm, Thursday September 14, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Ron Laughery officiating. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery in Belpre. Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm on Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

