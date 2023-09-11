Obituary: Riggs, Gale

Gale Riggs, 84, of St. Marys, WV, passed away, on September 9, 2023, at home, with his family by his side. He was born, September 3, 1939, at Broad Run, Pleasants County, WV, a son of the late Lawrence Gale, Sr. and Ruth Virginia DeLong Riggs. He was a member of the Waverly Church of Christ. He retired from Dupont as Construction Superintendent and was a member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 565. He was a 1958 graduate of St. Marys High School. His hobbies included hunting, and painting pictures (by numbers).

Gale is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Suellen Riggs, Son, Stephen Gale Riggs (Taffy) and their son, Jessica Burchard; Daughter, Liz Bleakley (Chad) and their four children, Karen Malee Palmateer (Danny), children, Reese and Crew, Jordan Jennifer Davis and children, Josie and Jenson, Tyler Bleakley (Mollie), children, Eisley, Phoenix, Rooney, and Sutton, and Gant Bleakley; Daughter, Jennifer Jill Flanagan (Gary), and children, Logan Flanagan (Brittainy) and children, Madalyn and Jaxon, and Luke Flanagan; Son, John David Riggs (Samantha), daughter, Landrey; Brother, John Riggs, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 4 P. M. at the Ingram Funeral Home in St. Marys, WV, with Bob Long officiating. Interment will be in the Pleasants Memorial Estates in Eureka, WV. Friends may call from 1 to 4 P. M. Wednesday at the funeral home. An online guest register is available at www.ingramfh.com.

