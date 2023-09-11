Obituary: Sims, Chester D.

Chester D. Sims
Chester D. Sims
Chester D. Sims, 86, of Marietta passed away at 7:52 pm, Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born June 10, 1937 in Slate, WV to the late Frank and Bertha E. Sims.

He attended the Salvation Army and had been employed at Fenton Art Glass.

On December 22, 1962, he married Billie Farley who survives with 4 daughters:  Virginia (Raymond) Ridge of Erlanger, KY, Rhea (Dan) Lantz of Pomeroy, Tiffanie (Ralph) Grubbs of Parkersburg and April (Craig) Cooper of Marietta, 25 grandchildren and great grandchildren, his brother Charles Sims of Parkersburg and his sister Mary Ellen Sams of Lubeck.  Several brothers and sisters preceded him in death.

At his request, he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

