Obituary: Snyder, Sheila D.

Sheila D. Snyder, 62, of Parkersburg passed away Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 10, 1961 in Weston, WV, a daughter of the late Bantz William Stalnaker Jr and Roberta Lois Jarvis Stalnaker. Sheila was previously a regional manager for Walmart and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her two sons, James D. Mulinex III and Steven M. Mulinex both of Parkersburg; one brother, Bantz W. Stalnaker III (Kathy) of Proctorville, OH; three sisters, Deann Gregory of South Point, OH, Shelly Doss (Scott) of Parkersburg and Sherry Spears (Kenny) of Tanner, WV; and three grandchildren, Mariah, Cabella and Macy.

In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Stalnaker.

Memorial services will be held at a late date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Snyder family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.