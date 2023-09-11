Obituary: Tolliver, John Richard

John Richard Tolliver, 62, of Glenville, WV, passed away on September 6, 2023, at Glenville Center.

He was born April 19, 1961, at Havre de Grace, MD, a son of the late Daniel Kin and Edith Mae Yearian Tolliver.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Daniel A. Tolliver and Marvin Tolliver.

He is survived by siblings Robert Tolliver of Beckley, WV; Kenneth Tolliver of Reedsville, Ohio; Loretta McCormick of Reedy, WV; Arlene Tolliver of Sutton, WV; Melvin Tolliver of Spencer, WV; Delbert Tolliver of Parkersburg, WV; Rosetta Cottrell of Stumptown, WV; and Claude Tolliver of Spencer, WV; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His wishes for cremation have been honored. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, has been entrusted with assisting the Tolliver family with the final arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at StumpFuneralHomes.com

